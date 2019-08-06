Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao completes big-money move to Reading
Striker Lucas Joao has completed a permanent move to Championship side Reading for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £5m.
The 25-year-old passed a medical this afternoon and penned a four-year contract with the Berkshire club this evening.
Joao leaves Hillsborough, having netted 29 goals in 128 appearances after joining from Nacional in the summer of 2015. His last Owls goal came from off the bench in their 3-1 away triumph at the Madejski Stadium last weekend.
Jose Gomes, the Reading boss, said: “I am delighted Lucas has agreed to be part of what we’re trying to build here at Reading.
"A striker I have admired for some time, he has a commanding presence up front and, with a natural eye for goal, he is a player who is very difficult to defend against. So I’m looking forward to working with Lucas in training for the first time tomorrow."
Joao enjoyed his best season at Hillsborough last term, hitting 10 goals.
Chief Executive Nigel Howe said: “In the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s game, Royals fans saw everything they needed to understand what Lucas Joao will add to our squad this season.
"He is incredibly strong on the ball, a threat in the air, has pace and power in abundance…and he’s an instinctive finisher. I am confident he will deliver a new dimension to our attack and I’m delighted that the next time I see him play he will be wearing the Reading crest."
Joao’s move is a club-record sale for the Owls, who have inserted a 20 per sell-on clause in the deal.