Sheffield Wednesday: 'Love, love, love these boys' - Watch the moment Owls striker Fernando Forestieri surprised teammate Atdhe Nuhiu with unicorn balloons and party hats on his 30th birthday
This is the moment Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri surprised his teammate Atdhe Nuhiu with balloons as the Kosovan international turned 30 today.
The video, posted to Lucas Joao’s Instagram story and then captured and reshared on Twitter, shows Forestieri entering Wednesday’s dressing room with a bunch of balloons, wearing a party hat and carrying a unicorn under his arm.
Fan Becky Aryton commented on the video, saying: “Awwwwwwwwww love love love these boys.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday have revealed their squad numbers ahead of the 2019/20 season.
New signings Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo will wear seven, 13 and 22 respectively.
Morgan Fox has switched from six to three, while striker Jordan Rhodes has taken the number six shirt.