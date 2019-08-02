Sheffield Wednesday looking forward to the challenge of 'transitional' Reading

Reading's Andy Rinomhota of Reading (second from left) is a key man for Reading.

The Wednesday squad are primed and ready to go, without only the injured Joe Wildsmith and the suspended Dominic Iorfa unavailable for selection, according to caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

The Scot said that while many are tipping the Royals to be facing a difficult season, manager Jose Gomes has assembled talented young squad and that the Owls will not be taking the test lightly.

“They are going through a bit of a transition,” he aid.

“A new manager came in halfway through last season so this has really been his first pre-season to bed in his ideas. It will be an interesting one for us.

“Having worked under a Portuguese coach, you know the general gist of the philosophy of coaches from that country.

“I don't think there will be many big surprises but I'm guessing he will have really nailed down what he wants to do.”

Wednesday have done their homework on the Berkshire side and Bullen says that, in patches, they have been impressed with what they’ve seen.

“From what we have seen of them in pre-season, they have had some up and down results,” he said.

“Even in defeat against Chelsea, I thought they played really well. They got a good result against Peterborough. They have played a lot of pre-season games and he has given all his players an opportunity.

“We know we have had good pre-seasons and disappointed in the first game of the season and we know we have had poor pre-seasons and turned up and done really well. It is a strange one.”

Reading are without defenders Tyler Blackett and Tom McIntyre for the fixture, with an inexperienced side expected to take the field for the home side.