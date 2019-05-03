Sheffield Wednesday loanees Achraf Lazaar and Josh Onomah doubts for QPR clash

Sheffield Wednesday could be without loan duo Achraf Lazaar and Josh Onomah for Sunday’s season closer against Queens Park Rangers.

Owls chief Steve Bruce confirmed the pair – along with ‘keeper Keiren Westwood – were the only fresh doubts for the game at Hillsborough due to injury.

Owls Achraf Lazaar.............Pic Steve Ellis

Westwood, who was injured in the warm up before the Good Friday draw against Norwich City, is set to be assessed later today before a decision on his involvement.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Bruce said: “Lazaar won’t make it, Josh Onomah is a doubt. Everybody else seems ok, I think until this morning.

“It’s a better situation to be in obviously in the last game of the season but I could have done with it about February time but there you go.

“I’ve been impressed with all of them. When you look at the results, it’s not just myself, since Lee took over, Steve Clemence and Steve Agnew the results have been there for everybody to see.

“Of course the difficult decisions you have to meet them head on and make them. That’s where we are at.”

Wednesday are expected to be without both Sam Hutchinson and Adam Reach who were earlier ruled out until the end of the season with a hamstring and knee problem respectively.

Both Lazaar and Onomah are expected to return to their parent clubs, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, at the end of their loan deals so could have played their last games for the Owls.

QPR are without any significant injuries, although are still without a permanent manager since the sacking of Steve McClaren on April 1.

Owls chief Bruce also confirmed that he has offered goalkeeper Westwood a new contract amid speculation about the 34-year-old’s future.