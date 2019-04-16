Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Championship midfielder 

Sheffield Wednesday are one of three clubs being linked with a move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Nick Powell.

The 25-year-old is also reportedly wanted by Derby County and promotion favourites Norwich City according to TeamTalk.

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Clubs in Europe, including Borussia Moenchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Besiktas and Fenerbahce are all said to be monitoring the attacking midfielder, who is out of contract at the DW Stadium this summer.

Wednesday could also face stiff competition from Burnley and Brighton if they want to secure the services of the former Manchester United man.

Powell signed for Wigan after leaving Old Trafford in 2016 and has scored 28 goals in 88 games for the club.