Sheffield Wednesday linked with League One centre back available for free this summer

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be one of a number of clubs tracking Coventry City defender Jordan Willis.

The 24-year-old centre-back is out of contract with the League One club this summer and reportedly wants to land a move to the Championship.

Willis came through Coventry’s academy and has made over 200 appearances for the club, attracting the attention of recently promoted Luton Town.

Hull City, Derby County and Bristol City are said to be the other Championship clubs monitoring Willis.

Coventry Live report that Willis has been offered a ‘tempting’ deal to stay at the Ricoh Arena.

The defender apparently nearly joined Wednesday’s south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham in the January transfer window a few years ago, but remained with Coventry and has impressed ever since.