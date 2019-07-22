Sheffield Wednesday linked with defender from rival club
Managerless Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with the transfer of Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson.
Wednesday, who have plenty on their plate as they combine the hunt for a new manager with a compensation row with Newcastle United, were linked to a number of defenders prior to the departure of Steve Bruce last week.
And according to reports in the national media, they have turned their attention to the 25-year-old Scot, who has two years remaining on his current contract.
Speaking to The Star earlier this summer, Robertson explained his determination to break into the Scotland set-up, and said that playing at Championship level was an important factor in being able to achieve that goal.
“I just hope that next season we can get ourselves back up the table in League One and hopefully back in the Championship,” he said.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
”I came here wanting to get into the Scotland squad and I thought I'd have to play Championship football to do that and I've had that for the last 10 months.
“Hopefully people out there have recognised my performances and in the near future I get a chance to show what I can do.”
The link comes despite the fact that Wednesday remain under soft transfer embargo after handing over their accounts late to the EFL.
QPR are also said to be interested in the centre-half, who started his career at Aberdeen before heading south to Blackpool in 2015 and moving to Rotherham three years later.