Sheffield Wednesday linked Nick Powell puts clubs on red alert after rejecting new deal with Wigan
Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly on red alert after learning that midfielder Nick Powell has rejected a new deal with Championship rivals Wigan.
Out of contract Powell has been linked with a move to both clubs – as well as Rangers and Celtic – in recent weeks, and the latest news has caused a scramble.
The former Manchester United man has scored eight goals in 32 Championship appearances this season and is said to have turned down a £1million a year contract at Wigan according to The Sun.
Powell, who has played for Steve Bruce before while at Hull City, has apparently turned down an improved contract at the DW Stadium in favour of a move elsewhere after an impressive spell with the club.
The 25-year-old is said to be favouring a move to another English club as he has a young family, and the Stoke Sentinel report that Nathan Jones’ Potters are among the front runners.
Whether Wednesday will move for the midfielder is yet to be seen, as they look to build a promotion challenging side next season.