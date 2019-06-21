Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder set to sign for Celtic
Motherwell midfield starlet David Turnbull has signed for Celtic after a transfer saga during which Sheffield Wednesday were linked.
The 19-year-old Scotland u-21 international is expected to sign for the Glasgow giants later today after also attracting heavy interest from Premier League newcomers Norwich City.
It is not known how strong the interest was from Wednesday for the combative youngster, who netted 15 goals for Motherwell last season.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
It brings to an end a bizarre run of events that saw Celtic claim their interest in the player was over earlier this week, releasing a statement on Twitter lambasting the actions of Turnbull’s agent after a £3.25m offer from Norwich was reportedly accepted.
Turnbull won the Scottish Football Writer’s Scottish Young Player of the Year Award last season.