Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender signs for Swansea
Former QPR defender Jake Bidwell has signed for Swansea City, it has been confirmed.
By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 13:26
The 26-year-old, who left the Loftus Road club after the club allowed his contract to run out last month, completed a medical with the Welsh outfit yesterday.
It had been reported that the left back had been a target for Sheffield Wednesday, with manager Steve Bruce keen to strengthen after the departure of Daniel Pudil.
Former Everton trainee Bidwell, who has also played for Brentford, made 140 appearances for QPR, including 45 last season.