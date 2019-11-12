Sheffield Wednesday legend and former England player has his say on Raheem Sterling's spat with Joe Gomez

Raheem Sterling has been axed from England's next qualifier after a bust-up with Joe Gomez

Reports broke last night that Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling angrily confronted Liverpool’s Joe Gomez at England’s St George’s Park HQ after a flare up between the two players during Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield, which Liverpool won 3-1.

As a result England boss Gareth Southgate has decided to leave Sterling out of their next match, a Wembley qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday.

In a statement Southgate said: “One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team.

“Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw. My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken.”

The decision has irked Palmer, who made 18 appearances for England and well over 200 for Wednesday across two spells.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Players have arguments and disagreements all the time even punch ups that is the passion involved and show they care, to leave @sterling7 out for me is nonsense. The country best player at the moment. Give them a dressing down and get on with it.”

In a reply to Jay Bothroyd, another former England international to have pulled on Wednesday’s blue and white, he went on to say: “Total nonsense, made it a big issue when he did not need to. Like I said he would not have dropped him had they being playing tougher opposition and I one hundred per cent believe that. So get them him give them a dusting down shake hands let’s go and qualify Thursday.”

Calton Palmer (third from left) with England team mates in 1993