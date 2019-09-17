Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen sets challenge to Owls stars
First-team coach Lee Bullen has called on the Owls to be more consistent to challenge for promotion.
Garry Monk's men currently sit in ninth position following Sunday's comfortable win at Huddersfield Town.
Wednesday are just four points behind table-topping Leeds United, having recorded four wins from their opening seven league fixtures.
But the Owls, who have finished in mid-table in each of the past two campaigns, have produced some mixed performances this season.
Bullen, who led Wednesday to three Championship wins and a Carabao Cup victory over at Rotherham United in his caretaker spell in charge of the club before Monk's appointment, reckons the team "definitely have a chance" of securing a top-six finish.
Speaking in 'An evening with Lee Bullen' at Hillsborough last week, Bullen said: "The talent is there. It is just consistency in getting everything right."
Wednesday, operating under a soft transfer embargo last summer, recruited Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris on free transfers to bolster their resources under Steve Bruce's management.
After the ban was lifted, the Owls brought in further reinforcements in Paul Jones, Massimo Luongo, Jacob Murphy and David Bates before the summer transfer window closed.
Bullen, who is assisting Monk, said: "I think we are a better balanced team. We are a bit younger and we have also got that bit of pace in the squad.
"There is a good group of players here. They just need to get that consistency of three to four years ago."
Börner has excelled at centre-half, producing a string of assured performances since arriving from German club Arminia Bielefeld.
"He has been a breath of fresh air," acknowledged Bullen. "He doesn't stop smiling and he is German!
"The lads love him. He has settled into life in England really well and he loves the football club."
More than 100 Wednesdayites attended an 'An evening with Lee Bullen', which was organised by Wednesday's Community Programme.
The event, impeccably hosted by former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Rob Staton, featured a silent auction and a question and answer session with Bullen, who reminisced about his colourful playing and coaching career.
All proceeds raised from the evening will go to the Community Programme, which is the charitable arm of the football club.