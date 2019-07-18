Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen named as bookies' new favourite to become next Owls manager
The 48-year-old has been named as the bookies' new favourite to succeed Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager, moving ahead of former Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola with new odds of 5/2.
Speculation over who will step into the Hillsborough heat-seat has continued to intensify, follwoing the eventual confirmation of Bruce's controversial move to Newcastle United on Wednesday morning, with the likes of Gary Rowett, Chris Hughton, and even Fatih Tekke among the names in the discussion.
Bullen, who was in charge of the Owls for their resounding 4-0 win over Northampton on Tuesday evening, is now the 5/2 favourite, and has also stated that he's interested in taking on the role, telling BBC Radio Sheffield: “It could potentially be me. Everyone knows my affinity with the club.
"I'm not going to force the chairman's hand or anything, because it's a difficult decision for him and he's had to deal with it a few times over the last few years.”
He added: “I think I'd be ready for it. I'm not going to put words into the chairman's mouth and make it more difficult for him.
"I love doing the job, for as long as it lasts. It's a great honour because I see it as my club now, because of the affinity that's been built up.”
Certainly, appointing the former Wednesday player could prove a shrewd move from the Owls board – he's played a key part in the club's pre-season preparations, and to begin again with a completely new coach, with less than three weeks until the new season, could prove problematic.
Wednesday begin their 2019/20 Championship campaign on August 3rd, when they travel to the Madjeski Stadium to take on last year’s 20th place finishers Reading.