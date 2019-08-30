Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen issues challenge to Owls stars

Wednesday will be chasing a third home win on the spin when they host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Bullen's side have beaten local rivals Barnsley and Luton Town and have yet to concede a goal on their own turf this term.

But Bullen is refusing to get carried away by their home form.

He has told The Star: "We are delighted but there is always room for improvement. We want to play a bit more football and dominate games.

Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen

"We want to play a bit more possession-based, but not just keeping possession for the sake of it. We need to get forward and get people in the box.

"We have created a lot of chances early on in the season but we have not taken the percentage of the chances we have created so that is the next part and that is probably the hardest part of football.

"The first part is creating the chances. The second part is putting them away and that's what we need to start doing a little bit more."

The QPR clash is the Owls' final fixture before the two-week international break and Bullen admits the "ideal scenario" would be for them to sign off with three points.

"You want to finish on a positive," he said. "That's our aim and I'm sure that is QPR's aim.

"We want to finish on a high so people can get a couple of days to recharge the batteries."

Bullen recognises the psychological importance of beating the R's, claiming it will be the difference between a steady and a "good start".

He said: "It is an important one for the players, the supporters, the staff and chairman's psychology.

"It is a very, very important game for what we are hoping to build on for the rest of the season.