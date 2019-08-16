Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen full of praise for 'outstanding' Kieran Lee
Perhaps overshadowed by in-form goalscorers and eye-catching wide men, the quiet revival of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has not gone unnoticed by the Hillsborough faithful.
Manchester United academy product Lee is now in his eighth season at the club and has contributed greatly from the middle of midfield as his comeback from knee surgery in November last year continues.
The 31-year-old, who has battled a host of other injuries during his time at Wednesday and was ruled out for the entirety of last season, has produced energetic displays in both wins against Reading and in particular Barnsley.
And it is in his continued reintegration into regular first team action in the coming weeks that will be interesting, with a host of midweek fixtures falling between weekend matches.
The club’s caretaker manager Lee Bullen said he is happy with how Lee has handled that come back from the injury and that he is fit and firing going into tomorrow’s clash at Millwall.
Bullen said: “We’re going to have to manage it right and make sure we don’t lose the lad, but that’s the same for every player. Overall, he’s been outstanding.
“He’s come through it, he’s never missed a training session so fingers crossed that continues.”
With Barry Bannan back in line to make the starting line-up following his recovery from a calf injury, competition for places in Wednesday’s midfield three is rife.
Along with Sam Hutchinson, Lee has started both league matches, first alongside Bannan and then Adam Reach.
Bullen said: “He’s getting a lot of positive feedback which is great for the lad having been out for so long, but the biggest thing for him is how your teammates are reacting to you and they’re absolutely delighted he’s back and involved.”