Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen demands Yorkshire derby response with changes expected after Preston defeat
Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen will shuffle his pack and offer opportunities to different members of his squad as his side prepare to take on Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
The Scot says the south Yorkshire derby arrives at a good time for the Owls, who will be desperate to provide a response after a lacklustre showing cost dear in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Preston on Saturday.
Bullen, heading into his sixth competitive match as interim boss having taken over from Steve Bruce over five weeks ago, bemoaned the lack of opportunity to rotate his squad when their first round tie with crisis club Bury – originally scheduled to set to take place earlier this month – was cancelled by the EFL.
The time is now, he says, to freshen things up with a league match against QPR on the horizon.
“We have to bounce back and I fully expect a positive reaction like we got after the Millwall game,” Bullen said.
“I'm sure Rotherham will ask us a lot of questions. I'm sure Warney and his players will certainly be up for this one.
“We are looking forward to it. It is a great ground to go to and there will be a good atmosphere. We have sold-out our allocation.
“We will make one or two changes absolutely with half an eye on the QPR game but we are expecting a fabulous atmosphere and game.”
A win would see Wednesday go past the second round of the competition for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when a run to the quarter-finals saw Arsenal beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough.