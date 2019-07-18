Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen believes he is 'ready' to be next Owls boss after admitting he could 'potentially' replace Steve Bruce, following controversial Newcastle United switch

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen will preside over the side's two-match pre-season tour of Germany.

Bruce was appointed as Newcastle's new boss yesterday after walking out on Wednesday earlier this week, with the Owls admitting they were "disappointed" to hear of Bruce's new job via a public statement issued by the Magpies.

Wednesday, in a club statement, confirmed that there are "outstanding legal issues to be resolved" between themselves, Newcastle and Bruce, along with his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Bullen, the former Owls defender, will take charge of the side in their pre-season friendly in Germany against VfB Lubeck tomorrow night, and told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It could potentially be me. Everyone knows my affinity with the club.

"I'm not going to force the chairman's hand or anything, because it's a difficult decision for him and he's had to deal with it a few times over the last few years.

"It's a legal matter so it'd be remiss of me to comment on that and the new coach is nothing to do with me, but I'm enjoying it.

"The players are reacting well and then it's down to the chairman as to which way he wants to go."

Dejphon Chansiri, the Owls chairman, recruited Bruce to replace Jos Luhukay but allowed him an extended period of leave before he took over the Wednesday team.

"It sprung from nowhere, really," Bullen added. "The most pleasing thing is the way the lads reacted.

"I've just tried to crack on. Just like everyone else, I was following it on social media. Understandably, the previous regime kept things under their hats.

"It was a difficult situation for everyone and the day before the Northampton game, things moved quite a bit. I had a 30-second phone call with the chairman, who said I would be in charge for Northampton and for the Germany trip, and what will be will be."

Asked if he felt ready to step up and take the job full-time, Bullen added: "I think I'd be ready for it.

"I'm not going to put words into the chairman's mouth and make it more difficult for him.

"I love doing the job, for as long as it lasts. It's a great honour because I see it as my club now, because of the affinity that's been built up.

"I know the infrastructure, the players, and the chairman, but all I'm focusing on is the next two games and we'll see what transpires.