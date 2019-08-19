Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen backs his Owls side to bounce back against Luton Town

Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat at Millwall last weekend, despite playing against 10 men for over half the match.

The result hit Bullen's hopes of securing the permanent manager's job on a full-time basis.

But the Scot, who insists he remains relaxed over his future, has backed his squad to put in a strong showing against the Hatters.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Bullen told The Star: "The lads were very disappointed after Millwall. There were a few of them having a go at each other about certain aspects in the game, which is great when it is done in the right manner.

"We will get a positive reaction from the boys on Tuesday and I fully believe that.

"The best thing about this league is you get an opportunity very quickly to get back on the pitch and put things right again when you get knocked down.

"We are looking forward to getting the Millwall game out of our system."

The Owls chief has not ruled out making personnel changes. Moses Odubajo, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes could come into Bullen's thoughts as Wednesday aim to get back to winning ways.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will look at Luton and see what we think," said Bullen. "Fresh legs could be a bonus for us.

"We had six to seven on the bench (at Millwall) and another six to seven back home who could start. They have all trained very well and if we need to freshen it up we will do."

Luton, back in the second-tier after a 12-year absence, kicked off their season with a thrilling 3-3 home draw with Middlesbrough.

But back-to-back defeats to Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion has left Graeme Jones' team in 21st position in the embryonic league table.

Bullen said: "We had two tough games against them in the cup (last year) so we are aware of their strengths.

"We are at Hillsborough and, if we keep playing with the tempo and football we have shown, I think we are capable of getting the three points.

"But, ultimately, we will respect the opposition and what they have done. They had a great game first game of the season against Middlesbrough.

"They will be a tough nut to crack. They have come up with a lot of confidence from a promotion season and are still going to be riding that a little bit. They have a new manager in there and I know Graeme Jones very well from his assistant times at WBA.