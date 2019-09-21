Sheffield Wednesday: "Late equaliser was just we deserved against Fulham"
New Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk praised the fight and spirit of his players to keep battling to the finish as his first home game in charge ended with a last-gasp equaliser.
Fulham seemed set to grab all three points at Hillsborough as they led heading into stoppage time via skipper Tom Cairney's 42nd-minute strike, only to be denied by substitute Atdhe Nuhiu's header in the fourth minute of five added on.
After starting his reign as Owls boss last weekend with a 2-0 win at Huddersfield, the point gained at home to Fulham delighted Monk, who said: "We pushed right to the end, and got what we deserved, which was a point.
"I said to the players at half-time that it won't be the last time they face a goal deficit so if they wanted to be a team, to build as a team, then they had to show character, and to come out and fight in that shirt, and I thought they did that wonderfully well.
"There are definitely things we need to work on, but the foundations of fight, spirit, character and organisation, to come fighting back the way we did are most important, and we saw that today."