Sheffield Wednesday: Late change to starting line-up at Cardiff City as key man is injured in warm-up
Cameron Dawson will start in goal for Sheffield Wednesday at Cardiff City this evening after Keiren Westwood was injured in the warm-up.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 7:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 7:48 pm
Dawson makes his first start since the Owls’ Carabao Cup defeat against Everton last month. The extent of Westwood’s injury is not yet known.
The late change leaves Garry Monk’s men without a substitute goalkeeper. Jordan Thorniley moves up to the bench.
The Wednesday team in full; Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Börner, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Luongo; Reach, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Thorniley, Pelupessy, Nuhiu, Murphy, Forestieri, Lee, Odubajo.