Sheffield Wednesday: This is the last Owls team to beat Stoke - where are they now?

It’s been a long time since the Owls overcame the Potters – 12 years to the week in fact – and Garry Monk’s team will be desperate to turn that record around and stay in touch with the division’s top spots.
But who was in the team as Wednesday ran out 4-2 winners at the Britannia back in October 2007? Let’s take a look at what they went on to achieve.
1. GK - Lee Grant
Lee Grant overcame early poor form in an Owls shirt and went on to play in 136 league games for the club. He left to join Burnley in 2010 before spells at Derby and Stoke. He's now 36 and is third-choice keeper at Manchester United.
Photo: Mark Thompson
Copyright:
2. RB - Lee Bullen
One of the ultimate club legends, Bullen was in his final season in October 2007 before spending a veteran season at Falkirk. He joined the Wednesday coaching staff in 2011 and has had three spells as caretaker. Is now assistant manager to Garry Monk.
Photo: Mark Thompson
Copyright:
3. CB - Michael Johnson
Brought in on loan from Derby, Johnson played 13 games for Wednesday. He would go on to play a further season for Notts County where he also acted as caretaker manager before becoming youth manager. Was manager of Guyana for one year. Now an England u21s coach.
Photo: Tom Shaw
Copyright:
4. CB - Richard Wood
Not many players play over 100 times for three league clubs, but Wood did exactly that, first making 174 for the Owls, 112 for Coventry and 116 and counting for Rotherham.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
Copyright: