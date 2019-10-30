Sheffield Wednesday: Lack of goals not a concern for high-flying Owls, says Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has no concerns over his side's perceived struggles in front of goal this season as long as they continue to pick up points.

The Owls scored three goals in their five October fixtures, conceding only two, and Monk believes they have been unlucky not to have had more joy in the opposition box.

Having lost only one league match in the ten games since he took over, Wednesday sit fifth and are within three points of top-of-the-table West Brom.

Asked whether their inability to put games beyond reach of their opposition was something he was worried about, the 40-year-old said: “No, because we’re taking points and we’re doing well.

“You want to be clinical, but I can’t pin that on anyone. We’ve been unlucky I think.”

Saturday saw his side have the better of the chances in a 0-0 draw against a much-fancied Leeds side. Away goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was named in the division’s official team of the week for a string of eye-catching saves, particularly one from Owls top scorer Steven Fletcher in the first half.

Speaking after the match, Monk said: “You look at Fletcher’s one, I don’t know how that’s not gone in, there have been chances we’ve created. I just think it was a very good performance.

“The key is, if we keep performing like that and keep pushing that standard as we have been doing then we will win games and dominate games.”

The Owls boss has made no secret of the fact his early-days focus has been on improving their fortunes at the back, with more to come from his side offensively as time on the training ground presents itself. His message is simple: the goals will come.

“We’ve been regularly taking points while we’ve been growing,” Monk said.