Sheffield Wednesday: Key man hails Owls attitude after battling win over Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday stand-in captain Barry Bannan high-fives Adam Reach after their 1-0 wi n over Stoke.

The result was the Owls’ second 1-0 win in as many matches at Hillsborough and took them to third in a nip-and-tuck division. While Bannan refuses to get carried away with their league position, he said how impressed he was by the fighting spirit shown by his teammates in a clash lacking fluency.

“It was not a great performance, but three points is three points,” he said.

“In the second half, we did not play the way we wanted to play. We wanted to kill the game, but Stoke made it hard for us. The good thing is we showed another side to our game, grinding out a result, and it is another clean sheet for us.

“Everyone is throwing their bodies into things and if you get a clean sheet, you can win a game. You have got to give credit to the goalkeeper and the defence who were brilliant. Long may it continue.”

Massimo Luongo’s first-half strike was enough to hand the points to Wednesday, but alongside impressive defensive displays from the likes Dominic Iorfa and Morgan Fox was a moment of magic from stand-in keeper Cameron Dawson, who Bannan singled out for praise.

He said: “It was a great save, especially because he did not have much to do. His concentration must have been brilliant as when he was called upon, he made a great save.

“It shows that we have an abundance of good keepers here who are ready to be called upon when asked.”

Bannan was a key man in Wednesday's win, threading play together throughout.

It was in those fine margins that games in the Championship are so often won. Wednesday manager Garry Monk has spoken at length about the need for improvement going forward and Bannan drew on that, admitting the Owls are showing a battling spirit not seen in previous seasons.

“It is probably not pleasing on the eye at the minute, but we are getting victories,” he said. “Last season, we would have lost or drawn this game. We know we can perform a lot better.