Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood's form, a spirited comeback and a lack of ruthlessness - Five talking points after the Owls' draw with Swansea City

Owls left-back Morgan Fox

Substitute Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox looked to have secured the Owls a deserved win after Andre Ayew fired the Swans in front in the first half.

But Ben Wilmot's header deep into added on time stretched Wednesday's winless run to three matches.

Owls writer Dom Howson picks out five key talking points after the enthralling draw.

Energetic startWednesday made a bright start, dominating the opening 25 minutes. They played at a high tempo and gave Swansea no time on the ball, pressing and harrying the visitors into submission. They created several good chances, hitting the post twice through Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher, and their corners caused Swansea all sorts of problems but the Welsh club somehow survived.

Another Keiren Westwood errorThis has not been a vintage season for the Owls shot-stopper. He was sent off on the opening day, at fault for Millwall's winner and arguably should have done better for the goals conceded against Fulham and Blackburn Rovers opener.

Today, Westwood spilled Matt Grimes' 32nd minute corner and Andre Ayew pounced to give the Swans the lead against the run of play.

He atoned for his mistake by pulling off two top-class saves to foil Ayew and George Byers but was powerless to stop Wilmot's late leveller.

Yet Westwood's uncharacteristic errors are proving costly and his form will concern Monk going into the international break.

No killer instinct

Despite an array of attacking talent, the Owls are not ruthless enough in the final third. They have only managed 21 goals in 16 outings and missed chance after chance against Swansea.

In stark contrast, the South Wales club were ruthlessly efficient in the first half as they scored with their only shot on target.

Three times either side of the interval Wednesday hit the woodwork, Murphy (2) and Fletcher.

Great character

"Frustrated that we didn't come away with the three points but the effort and commitment from these lads is fantastic," said Monk.

This group of Wednesday players demonstrated their spirit and character by coming from behind to extend their unbeaten league run under Monk to five matches. They showed a never-say-die attitude which will only stand them in good stead for the future.

Frustrating run of results