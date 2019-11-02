Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood, woeful set plays and a lack of creativity in midfield - Four talking points after the Owls' late defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Owls star Steven Fletcher

Substitute Jacob Murphy thought he had earned the Owls all three points with just seven minutes remaining, nodding home from close range after Steven Fletcher's strike hit the post.

But Rovers scored twice in the final three minutes to sentence Wednesday to a first defeat in five matches.

Owls writer Dom Howson picks out four talking points from this Championship clash.

Keiren Westwood

The vastly-experienced goalkeeper, who has been included in the Republic of Ireland's provisional 37-man squad for their home double-header later this month, is a key component of this side. He is a big presence in between the sticks and an excellent shot-stopper.

Westwood was not overly worked in East Lancashire but was there when called upon, pulling off a string of fine saves to thwart Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong and substitute Joe Rothwell. He did not deserve to finish on the losing side.

Poor set playsWednesday had nine corners and a number of free-kicks in good positions in a turgid first half but they failed to make the most of them. Other than Iorfa's header from Joey Pelupessy's free-kick that was cleared off the line by Tosin Adarabioyo, the Owls' delivery was not up to scratch.

The Owls have some big men in their team in Börner, Iorfa and Fletcher but missed Barry Bannan's quality in this department.

A lack of creativity in midfield

Without Bannan and Massimo Luongo in the middle of the park, Wednesday looked short on ideas for long periods from open play.

Sam Hutchinson and Joey Pelupessy are two defensive-minded players. A lot of their best work is done without the ball while Kieran Lee seemed a tad rusty in the midfield engine room. Lee struggled to make a big impact on his first start league start in six weeks.

The Owls could have done with Bannan's flair or Luongo's energy as the hosts enjoyed the lion-share of possession.

Architects of their own downfall

Wednesday only have themselves to blame for coming away from Blackburn empty-handed. To take the lead with seven minutes to go and throw it away is unacceptable.