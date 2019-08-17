Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood says sorry after mistake against Millwall
Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood apologised to his Wednesday team-mates after his costly error in their away defeat to Millwall.
Westwood, reinstated in between the sticks after serving a one-match suspension for his red card at Reading, attempted to claw away Connor Mahoney's dangerous 37th minute corner.
But the 34-year-old misjudged the flight of the delivery and big Lions centre-forward Matt Smith out-jumped Dominic Iorfa at the back post before heading home from close range.
Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen refused to blame Westwood after watching his side slip to their first defeat of the 2019/20 season.
Instead, Bullen pointed to their below-par finishing. Wednesday bossed possession and created a host of chances in the second half against ten-man Millwall but they failed to make their numerical advantage count.
"Keiren was frustrated and he felt he made a mistake for the goal and he held his hands up in the changing room," Bullen told The Star. "But ultimately we had opportunities to score goals and we didn't take them.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
"Millwall deserve a lot of credit to hang on for that length of time under the pressure they faced. They put bodies on the line.
“I would like to think in future games that if we get nine shots on target, we can put two or three of those away."
Wednesday’s interim boss felt one lapse in concentration from a set play cost them dearly at The Den.
He said: "I don't think it was a bad performance. We've made one mistake in the game, at a corner kick.
"I don't think I can ask much more of the players. We've been sucker-punched, at the end of the day. We just have to take a deep breath, calm down and get ourselves ready to go again."
Bullen said the decision to leave Fernando Forestieri out of the squad was tactical and that he is in the frame for Tuesday’s visit of Luton Town.