Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood named in provisional Republic of Ireland squad ahead of home double-header against New Zealand and Denmark
Keiren Westwood has been included in the Republic of Ireland's provisional 39-man squad ahead of next month’s home double-header against New Zealand and Denmark.
The Sheffield Wednesday star, who produced a stunning save to deny Patrick Bamford in the first half of Saturday's goalless draw with Leeds United, is one of five goalkeepers in the frame to play.
Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph, Bournemouth's Mark Travers, Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Manchester United's Kieran O’Hara have also made the cut.
Ireland boss Mick McCarthy remains optimistic first-choice shot-stopper Randolph will overcome his thigh injury in time for their key Euro 2020 qualifier versus Denmark. Randolph has missed Boro's last two fixtures.
"Darren is hopeful that he will be fit for Denmark and he has time on his side," said McCarthy. "We have to plan for all eventualities however.
"There is a chance that Caoimhin could play for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday while Keiren got back into the Wednesday team against Leeds last weekend and we will watch him against Blackburn this Saturday."
The Republic face New Zealand in a friendly on November 14 before the Denmark showdown four days later. Victory over the Danes at the Aviva Stadium will clinch their Euro 2020 spot.
McCarthy said: “This is a huge month for us and these are two very different games.
"The New Zealand game is a chance to have a look at the players who are fighting to be in the team and some of the players fighting to be in the squad. We saw how beneficial it was to change things up for the recent Bulgaria friendly and we may well do that again against New Zealand.
"It could be the perfect opportunity to have a look at Troy Parrott for example and see how he makes the step-up to senior international football after impressing so many people at underage level with Ireland and Spurs.
"We know what we have to do against Denmark and we will look to the tried and the trusted to win that game but who knows what will happen against New Zealand. Maybe someone will take their chance in that match and give me something to think about."