Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood included in finalised Republic of Ireland squad
Sheffield Wednesday stopper Keiren Westwood has been included in the finalised Republic of Ireland squad for their matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria.
The 21-cap keeper, who recently signed a new contract that could see him see out his career at Hillsborough, was previously part of a provisional 40-man squad named by Mick McCarthy.
Four goalkeepers were named in that group, with Manchester United-owned Burton Albion loanee Kieran O'Hara the man to miss out. Darren Randolph, of Middlesbrough, and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers are also included.
The two home matches – to be played in Dublin – will not directly impact Wednesday, who will be on an international break. The Switzerland match, a Euro 2020 Qualifier, will take place next Thursday. The friendly against Bulgaria takes place five days later.