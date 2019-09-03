Sheffield Wednesday keeping close tabs on loan trio

Central midfielder Kirby, winger Stobbs and left-sided player Penney are currently on loan at Macclesfield Town, Livingston and Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli respectively.

Kirby, who has made four substitute appearances in Wednesday colours, has played six times since moving to Moss Rose. It is the first loan spell of the 20-year-old's career and the tough-tackling midfielder is set to remain with Macclesfield until the end of the season.

Stobbs, 22, has featured twice off the bench at Livingston, capping his debut in fine style by scoring a spectacular volley in their 4-1 triumph at Ross County.

Connor Kirby is on loan at League Two Macclesfield Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Penney's maiden St Pauli outing did not go according to plan as he was sent off for two bookable offences against Holstein Kiel last week.

"In this day and age with technology, you can keep close tabs on the boys," Haslam told The Star. "We are in regular contact with them just to make sure everything is right and we will be there to guide them along the way as well.

"It is great for Matt, Connor and Jack that they have got loan clubs and they are getting on the pitch as well, which is always important.

"It is great for their experience and development to play men's football. It is the next step up from youth and development squad football.

Academy manager Steven Haslam

"It is something we are always looking to do and hopefully more of our boys can progress to a loan situation or our first-team."

Stobbs is on loan at Livingston until January, although the Scottish club have the option to extend for the remainder of the campaign.

Less than 48 hours after helping Livingston defeat St Mirren, Stobbs watched the Owls Under-23s claim a resounding 4-1 win over Colchester United at Bracken Moor on Monday afternoon.

Haslam said: "It shows Jack's connection to the club that he came to support the boys.