Sheffield Wednesday: Keeper's international days could be numbered, according to manager
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has suggested Keiren Westwood’s days as an international goalkeeper could be numbered, after he left him out of his latest squad for two key Euro 2020 qualification matches.
The veteran stopper pulled out of the squad ahead of last month's clash against Switzerland, but was back in the Wednesday side that faced Huddersfield Town following the international break.
Speaking to the Irish Mirror, McCarthy spoke about leaving both the Owls 'keeper and Bournemouth's Harry Arter out of his latest squad to face Georgia and Switzerland later in the month, and said: "Harry’s not been playing and I had a conversation with him and Keiren the other day.
“If I rang them up and wanted them to play, they’d both be happy to come along. Both of them were carrying injuries and actually would prefer, I think, to make sure they’re right for their clubs at this moment in time. It suits me.”
The former Ipswich boss continued: "Keiren’s not going to start if Darren Randolph’s there and the other two lads (Mark Travers and Kieran O’Hara) were brilliant in training.
“So I had that conversation with them. If I need them, they’ll be ready but I think they’re both happy enough with my decision. “They can concentrate on the (club) football without having to tell me - I’m telling them.”
Sheffield Wednesday will no doubt be content to have their number one, who has 21 senior caps for his country, spared the rigours of the international break, as it will enable him to remain fully focused on their Championship campaign.