Sheffield Wednesday: Kadeem Harris's glowing assessment of new boss Garry Monk

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

Monk, appointed Sheffield Wednesday boss on September 6, has made an encouraging start to his reign, picking up four points from two outings.

Saturday's spirited draw at home to Fulham leaves the Owls in the Championship's top 10, just two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Harris, who provided the assist for substitute Atdhe Nuhiu's late equaliser against the Cottagers, told The Star: "The new manager has been brilliant for us. He has been very direct in what he wants us to do.

"Everyone knows their roles and jobs. He has only been here two weeks, and in that two weeks he has stamped his authority on the team.

"On a defensive point, we now know our roles and jobs a lot more than we did. He’s working on different styles of play, and the boys are liking it so far."

Monk is keen for Harris to express himself on the ball.

"He just wants me to be positive," said Harris. "He knows what I am good at.

"He wants me to stamp my authority on every game, to run at defenders, get crosses in, and shots. That’s my job as a winger.

"He definitely encourages that. Some managers want you to play in the pockets, he wants me to get the ball and run at defenders. Be positive in what I do.

"He has definitely helped me and hopefully I can repay him this season."

The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as a firm fans' favourite, having produced a series of impressive performances since arriving on a free transfer from Cardiff City.

Asked if he is in the best form of his career, Harris said: "You could say that. I am playing regular games, contributing to the team, but I think I have a lot more in me. The fans, manager and team-mates will see that.

"I just need to keep working hard."

Next up for Wednesday is a Carabao Cup third round tie with Everton at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening, kick-off 7:45pm.

Harris said: “We just have to be positive and stick to our gameplan. We are ready for it.

“Upsets are possible, this is football. Look at the FA Cup when non-league teams beating Premier League teams, anything is possible.