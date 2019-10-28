Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Börner offers update on the injury he suffered before Leeds United clash

Sheffield Wednesday's Julian Borner hopes a tweak to his ankle suffered in the warm-up for their 0-0 draw with Leeds United won't keep him out for too long

The German, who’s impact at Hillsborough has been profound following his free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer, told The Star said he tweaked an ankle when practising headers.

But the injury will not keep him out for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn, he hopes, having stepped out of the 0-0 Leeds draw as a precaution.

The wet Hillsborough pitch played a factor in his injury, he said, having slipped when practising headers ahead of the clash.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I went up and I slid a little bit and twisted it,” said the 28-year-old.

“On Monday I will have a scan. I hope that by next week or at home against Swansea I will be back.”

The German expressed his disappointment at having to sit aside for the Yorkshire derby, saying it was the sort of game he believes he would have excelled in.

“It’s the greatest game this season at home, I think. To have to sit on the bench injured and to have to watch the team was tough.”

Up until the game Börner was the Owls only ever-present in the league this season. He hopes he will be back soon, but praised deputy Sam Hutchinson for his effort in stepping back into the back four from midfield.

“We won at home and the game was good. With a little bit of luck we would have won the game.

“He was good. He’s very professional and he loves a big game. He played very well and you couldn’t tell any damage [considering Börner’s injury].

“It’s good for us. We have four, five six, good defenders and everyone wants to play. It’s a big fight and Hutch is a part of that. He’s a huge part of the team and now he’s a part of that battle.”

Asked whether the game laid bare Wednesday’s promotion credentials, Börner stopped short of playing up their chances, but said the clash was proof that they can mix it with the teams expected to be towards the top of the table come the season end.