Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Börner issues challenge to Lee Bullen's Owls
No-nonsense defender Julian Börner has challenged the Owls to be more ruthless in front of goal after their "frustrating" Millwall defeat.
Matt Smith's close range 37th minute header from Connor Mahoney's corner ended Wednesday's perfect start to the season.
The Lions played over half of the match with 10 men after Jed Wallace was sent off for a late challenge on Kieran Lee.
But the Owls failed to make their numerical advantage count at The Den, spurning a raft of chances in the second half.
Börner told The Star: "It was difficult for us because they put lots of men behind the ball.
"We had lots of possession and we had many chances and didn't take them.
"It was an unbelievably frustrating result but when you don't score and take your chances you can't win.
"We have to be more clinical and relaxed in the final third. We now have an opportunity on Tuesday to make things right."
Lee Bullen, the interim Wednesday boss, was far from happy with their defending from the set play that led to Smith's winner.
The Scot, in his third spell as caretaker manager since December 2017, said: "We should not have made the mistake in the first place from a corner.
"I think maybe we got caught under the ball and we have to deal with it a little bit better.
"We kept plugging away but we didn't get a break. We got nothing clear-cut.
"I thought the performance was not bad overall and we kept going but the difference was we didn't take our chances and they did."