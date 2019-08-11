Sheffield Wednesday: Jacob Murphy lifts the lid on his relationship with twin brother Josh

The two wingers originally started their careers together by coming through the ranks at Norwich City before Jacob flew the nest to join his beloved Newcastle for £12million in 2017.

Josh eventually followed suit and moved to Cardiff City in an £11m deal last year.

The pair could line up against each other later this season. The Owls are scheduled to take on the Bluebirds on Saturday, October 19.

Jacob, who marked his Wednesday debut with a goal in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Barnsley, said: "You know what, we don't talk too much about football and keep it to other stuff. But it is good to have him there and we believe in each other.

"There is no real competition between us. We are always there to encourage each other and we are each other's biggest fans. Obviously we like to score goals and there might be a little bit of competition at a few points during the season."

Jacob and Josh's parents are Newcastle-mad fans but now split their time watching the brothers.

"It is actually what happens," he said. "My dad came to watch me (on Saturday) and my mum went to Cardiff to watch Josh.

"Your parents are always your biggest critics, but they know what you can do. It is good to hear their feedback."

Jacob, on a season-long loan from Newcastle, said he found out about the Owls' interest in him a "few days before the window shut".