Sheffield Wednesday: "It's an opportunity for someone else" - Garry Monk on suspension to key man
The likes of Massimo Luongo and Kieran Lee stand to gain from a suspension to Sheffield Wednesday battle axe Sam Hutchinson ahead of this weekend’s visit of Wigan Athletic.
The pair will battle it out for Hutchinson’s spot in midfield alongside Barry Bannan after the former Chelsea man collected his fifth yellow card of the season in their defeat to Hull City on Tuesday.
Luongo, a £1million signing from QPR in the summer, is yet to start a Championship game despite having impressed in two battling League Cup displays, while Lee, on his return from injury, has featured in all but two of their league matches.
The switch from 4-3-3 to Garry Monk’s seemingly preferred 4-4-2 has taken a central midfield starting berth out of the Wednesday line-up.
And Monk, speaking after Tuesday’s defeat, said it is over to the players to further their case.
“It's an opportunity for someone else,” he said, it’s up to them to take that opportunity.
“You have to deal with it, you have to give opportunities to others and again it’s a learning process for me about these players and seeing who can contribute and who can do what.”
The former Birmingham boss is about to enter his second month in the Hillsborough hotseat and admitted that though he is still learning about many of his players, he cannot fault the attitude shown by the squad so far.
“I’ve been very pleased with all of them so far,” he said.
“Of course, you’re going to have a few bumps in the road but we’re in a healthy position in terms of the points that we’ve got so far and we need to make sure that we respond. That’s what good teams do.”