Sheffield Wednesday: 'It is not about Danny Cowley or me', insists new Owls manager Garry Monk

There will not be one, but two new managers on the touchline in Sunday's Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny Cowley, who was heavily linked with the Owls job prior to Garry Monk's appointment, will be in the home dugout when Huddersfield Town entertain Sheffield Wednesday.

As for Monk, he is relishing the prospect of taking his place in the away technical area.

New Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire.

"We are two managers, but it is not about us," stressed Monk. "It is not about me. It is about Sheffield Wednesday.

"It is about these players and I am here to help them and help this club. That is how I view my job."

Monk feels the second-from-bottom Terriers represent an unknown quantity this weekend now that they are under new management.

He said: "I have played against teams where they have got new managers but never in terms of both teams at the same time.

"It definitely makes it more difficult to prepare because there is that element of guess work (with their team).

"But the main thing for me is focusing on us and what we need to. That is often how I work.

"Of course, you have to be aware of what the opposition do and what their strengths are.

"But since I have started management, the main bulk of my work is on what we need to do. We focus on ourselves and I think that is the best way to get a response and a performance out of players."

The Terriers, relegated from the Premier League last season, are without a win this term and will enter the tussle bottom of the league if Stoke City avoid defeat by Bristol City on Saturday.

Monk, who insists "nothing" is imminent regarding adding to his backroom staff, said: "They have got a new manager and I expect a response from them"It is probably a bad time to be playing them but it could also be bad time for them. It is a unique situation.

"It is one where we will try our best and give 100 per cent to get the three points. We know we can do it if we do the things we need to right.