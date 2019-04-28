Sheffield Wednesday: ‘It is great to see Kieran Lee back’

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce could not hide his delight after Kieran Lee's return to action in their entertaining draw at Preston North End.

The midfielder, a popular figure on the terraces, spent over 16 months on the sidelines due to a series of injury problems.



But the 30-year-old made his Owls comeback at Deepdale, coming on as a late replacement for Fernando Forestieri. Lee, whose Wednesday contract expires this summer, was given a rapturous ovation from the travelling fans.

"We are absolutely delighted for him," said Bruce. "He was flying down the left and right wing.

"I remember two years ago he was as good a midfield player as there was in the division. It is great to see him back."

It was Lee's first competitive outing since December 2017.

Bruce said: "He looked really well. He has had a tough time and so have (Gary) Hooper and Josh Onomah."

A big summer looms at Hillsborough. There are nine senior players, including Lee, Keiren Westwood and Liam Palmer, who are out of contract.

Bruce said: "We have seen bits and pieces of almost everybody. Because of the run we have been on and the level of performances, there are one or two I would have liked to have seen a bit more of but it is good to see Kieran Lee for example. We all remember what a good player he is.

"All of them have done well but we have got big decisions to make."

Wednesday conclude their 2018/19 campaign with a Hillsborough tussle against 19th-placed Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.