Sheffield Wednesday: Interim boss Lee Bullen vows to stick by his attacking principles after Barnsley victory
Lee Bullen, the Sheffield Wednesday interim boss, has vowed to stay true to his attacking principles as the Owls seek to build on their strong start to the 2019/20 Championship season.
A debut goal from Jacob Murphy and a second half strike by Steven Fletcher helped the Owls overcome South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last weekend.
Back-to-back league wins has lifted the Owls to the top of the embryonic table and increased Bullen's chances of landing the managerial job on a full-time basis.
Their high-intensity, aggressive brand of football has also raised eyebrows and left Wednesdayites purring.
Bullen has warned that their 100 per cent record will eventually come to an end, but he has promised not to abandon their attacking philosophy and swap it for a more cautious approach.
He said: "There will be times when we do lose football matches. This is the Championship.
"It is the most ruthless league in the world but we have got to try and stick to the principles that we want because we will win more games than we lose doing that.
"But we understand this league. We will lose games at some point. You are going to have off days as individuals and as a team but as long as they are few and far between then we will do okay."
Bullen made two enforced changes to his starting XI. Cameron Dawson was selected in goal, with Keiren Westwood serving a one-match suspension, while Murphy replaced the injured Barry Bannan. His call to pick Murphy over fellow new recruit Massimo Luongo was fully vindicated when Newcastle United loanee Murphy fired the hosts in front at Hillsborough inside two minutes.
"Bannan tweaked a little bit of his calf in training (on Friday) so there was a decision to make over whether I put Massimo [Luongo] straight in or whether I go a little more offensive and play Adam [Reach] in there and play Jacob [Murphy] out wide," he said. "Listen, you live or die by your decisions and I got lucky in the first minute.
"It is like a lottery win so happy days."