Sheffield Wednesday: The inside track on what the Owls should expect from Leeds United ahead of tomorrow's derby clash

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

But what should the Owls expect from Marcelo Bielsa’s title favourites? We asked Yorkshire Evening Post Leeds United writer Joe Urquhart a few questions about all things Whites heading into Saturday’s fixture.

Leeds are sitting pretty towards the top of the table. How is the season going?

Remarkably Leeds have one point more at this stage than they did last season but due to added expectation and up and down form it hasn't quite felt the same.

They started with a seven game unbeaten run in the Championship last term, but this year they are yet to string a row of positive results together.

Expectation levels, of course, went through the roof following last season's push for promotion.

A stuttering start is probably the best way to sum up Marcelo Bielsa's first months in 2019/20.

They've shown flashes of the brilliant Bielsa-ball football we're used to seeing but are yet to really hit the same heights as last season when they were at their best and ripping teams apart at will.

Eddie Nketiah (left) has been an impressive impact sub for Leeds this season

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Leeds are two points off the top spot without playing all that well.

Injuries are also starting to bite with a small squad, but if they can start putting away their chances they have a real shot at playing Premier League football this time next year.

There's been a lot made of their failure to convert chances. How much of a concern is this?

A big one.

It's been the downfall of Bielsa's side for the past 18 months since his arrival at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford has led the line and is now goalless in eight league games, but the burden doesn't just fall on him to find the back of the net.

Leeds' lack of cutting edge in front of goal has already cost them a lot of points this season.

Chance creation isn't an issue with this team, but putting the opposition to bed is and has been their biggest concern for a long time now.

If - and it is a big if - they can finally click one afternoon then someone in the division will be on the end of a good hiding.

There's been a lot made of Marcelo Bielsa's football philosophy. Can you sum up Leeds' style of play?

High intense pressing and free flowing football is always promised.

Bielsa likes his team to win the ball back high up the pitch and attack at will with defending generally an afterthought.

The preferred formation for Leeds is 4-1-4-1 but in no way does that indicate the structure of the side.

Bielsa's team are always fluid, so don't be surprised to see the wing-backs in midfield and the forwards in defence.

Ben White and Kalvin Phillips in particular have allowed Leeds to play with a lot of freedom this season by taking on the responsibility of breaking up opposition counter attacks.

The one thing Wednesday should be looking to exploit is United's defending from set-pieces which has been suspect at best this season.

Wednesday have had joy this season playing direct to Steven Fletcher. Is Ben White up to the task?

Ben White has arguably been the signing of the season for Leeds.

He's only 21 but plays with a calmness that many defenders just don't possess at this level.

He has no problem in playing out from defence and backs himself to beat a lot of strikers on the floor with dribbles and surging runs.

White has so far met every aerial challenge in his path, and looks to be a player who could really reach the top level of the game if his career trajectory continues on the same path.

Lukas Jutkiewicz got no change out of him last weekend, but I expect his battle with Fletcher to be a good one at Hillsborough this weekend.

Who are the players Wednesday should pay particular attention to on Saturday?

Leeds have a number of injuries with Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Jamie Shackleton and Pablo Hernandez all sidelined as it stands.

Hernandez in particular has been a big miss for his craft and skill, but as always with Bielsa it is next man up.

Jack Harrison has bagged an assist in each of his last three outings and summer signing Helder Costa is yet to really hit the ground running.

Eddie Nketiah is an obvious danger man from the bench, with Patrick Bamford really needing a goal to keep those calls for the Arsenal man to start quiet.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla doesn't mind leaving his area either if required.

Eddie Nketiah is getting a lot of attention since his move to Elland Road - just how good is he?

He has been all the hype and more.

Nketiah has five goals to his name without a single Championship start this season and calls for him to be handed a chance are getting ever louder after a late strike at Preston on Tuesday night.

Bamford has been Bielsa's preferred option so far, but a number of crucial misses at Deepdale have seen calls for Nketiah to be given a chance grow louder from the fanbase.

The two are very different strikers, with Bamford offering better hold up play and a bigger physical presence.

But Nketiah is nippy and his speed scares defenders at this level.

How long Bielsa can ignore goals, though, remains to be seen - especially when it is the one major flaw in his side.

The two could possibly play together, but Leeds have so far opted for one or the other.