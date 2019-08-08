Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' with trio - one having medical, Leeds United and West Brom eye double swoop, Nottingham Forest close in on ex-Tottenham man
It’s transfer deadline day – and Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be right in the thick of the action.
By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 07:32
The Owls have signed Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Paul Jones, however caretaker manager Lee Bullen expressed his desire to add new faces to the squad over the weekend.
Who are Wednesday being tipped to sign before the 5pm deadline? Click and scroll through the pages to see the latest rumours from around the Championship: