Premier League rumours

Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' with trio - one having medical, Leeds United and West Brom eye double swoop, Nottingham Forest close in on ex-Tottenham man

It’s transfer deadline day – and Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be right in the thick of the action.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 07:32

The Owls have signed Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Paul Jones, however caretaker manager Lee Bullen expressed his desire to add new faces to the squad over the weekend.

Who are Wednesday being tipped to sign before the 5pm deadline? Click and scroll through the pages to see the latest rumours from around the Championship:

1. Wigan eye last-minute deal at Barnsley's expense

Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)

2. Derby want Premier League striker

Derby County are have registered an interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)

3. Late bid expected for Mooy

Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)

4. Hull want transfer-listed defender

Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)

