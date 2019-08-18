Sheffield Wednesday: In-form Kadeem Harris makes big Owls pledge

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

The 26-year-old is fast, skilful and can cause havoc in the wide areas. With his devastating pace and direct style of dribbling, Harris possesses the ability to produce the unexpected.

Not since Michail Antonio have the Owls had a speed merchant on the flanks in their armoury.Harris, a free transfer recruit from Cardiff City, allows Wednesday with his speed to rapidly transition from defence into attack.

He gives them genuine width and it has not taken him long to hit his stride. He opened his goal-scoring account at Reading on the opening weekend of the Championship season and delivered a man-of-the-match performance on debut.

Harris has maintained that impressive form in the early weeks of the campaign, producing eye-catching displays against both Barnsley and Millwall. It looks like the Owls have signed a gem.

"I think I have done okay," a modest Harris told The Star. "I have settled in nicely but I think there is a lot more to come from me.

"I think I should have scored against Millwall. It is just little things like that make the difference and I will definitely be working on scoring more goals and getting more assists.

"I could have scored and I was a bit disappointed in myself but these things happen and I will continue to work and look to put that right."

It is clear Wednesday have brought in a grafter and a team player in Harris.

On his personal aims, he said: "My target is to cause as many problems to the opposition as possible and to get goals and assists. That's my job as a winger and that is why Sheffield Wednesday have brought me here and I am trying to repay them with that.

"The most important thing is winning. If I can be on a winning team more often than not, I will be happy."

It has been a case of so far so good for Harris in Owls colours. He has flourished in their 4-3-3 formation, giving the team some much-needed pace and dynamism.

"I am really enjoying it," said Harris. "I like to stay wide and get the ball and run at players. I think people have seen that in the three games.

"I have been allowed to do that by the manager and the coaching staff. They have encouraged me and I am happy with that and hopefully it will continue."

Harris has occasionally swapped positions with Owls team-mate Jacob Murphy to keep the opposition guessing.

He said: "We are quite alike in our style of play. It is good to have someone like me on the other side who will run at players and cause havoc.

"We have got great players all round the pitch and were very unlucky at Millwall. I'm sure we will make that right on Tuesday and in the games to come."

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen described Harris's performance against the Lions as "excellent".

"He was a major outlet for us," said Bullen. "He put some great balls into the box at times and there were times when needed to improve that a little bit.

"Kadeem is playing with a smile on his face and I think he is really enjoying his football and the role we have given him to get at the opposition the way he does. Long may that continue because he will be a thorn in the side of many, many full-backs this season."

Bullen enjoyed a fine start to the campaign with back-to-back victories over Reading and Barnsley.

But Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall last weekend to lose their 100 per cent record. It was a frustrating result, particularly given the Owls played against 10 men for over half the contest after Jed Wallace's dismissal.

Harris said: "We were very disappointed with the outcome. We played some very good stuff and put them under pressure constantly, especially from the time that their man got sent off.

"Credit to them for defending well and dealing with everything that came their way. I have never seen a team defend crosses so well.

"I don't think there was much more we could have done.

"We put them under a lot of pressure. It was just that final spark. I don't know what was missing. Whatever it was, we couldn't score.

"Everybody was disappointed because we think we should have got more from the game.

"If we played that game and performed the same way nine more times, I don't think we would have lost. We were just unlucky.

"But that is football. Anything can happen.