Sheffield Wednesday 'in advanced talks' with Lincoln City's Danny Cowley over vacant manager's job
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in advanced talks with Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley about the vacant managerial position at Hillsborough.
Sky Sports news claim the Owls want Cowley to succeed Steve Bruce, who controversially walked out on the Championship club on July 15.
The Star understands Cowley has been on Wednesday's radar some time and it is believed he has turned down Huddersfield Town over their vacant manager's role in the last 48 hours.
Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion have all previously looked at Cowley and his brother, assistant Nicky, with the pair having guided the Imps from the National League to League One in three seasons.
Cowley, who is in charge of Lincoln's EFL Trophy clash with Doncaster Rover this evening, said: "It would have to the perfect opportunity for us to leave Lincoln.
"But we have built something special here and the timing isn't right for us to walk away from this brilliant football club where we have had so much success."
The Owls placed Lee Bullen in temporary charge of the team following Bruce's departure. Bullen, in his third caretaker stint, has steered Wednesday to three victories from their opening six fixtures and the third round of the Carabao Cup.