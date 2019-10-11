Sheffield Wednesday: 'I'm part of the furniture now' - Why Owls ace Keiren Westwood is still loving life at Hillsborough

Keiren Westwood may be entering the twilight of his career, but he remains an instrumental figure in the Owls side.

The goalkeeper, who turns 35 later this month, insists he is enjoying things as much as ever.

"This is my sixth season; it has been great," said Westwood. "We have taken to each other since day one really and I’ve still got a few more years left in me yet!"

Westwood, who started his career at Manchester City, agreed a new two-year contract with Wednesday in July.

Asked if he sees the club as his home, he said: "Yeah, it has been a long time. One hundred and seventy odd games.

"I have a really good relationship with all the fans and I know everyone at the club really; I’m part of the furniture now so I don’t think they’d be able to get rid of me!"

Sheffield Wednesday No 1 Keiren Westwood

Garry Monk is the fifth permanent manager Westwood has worked under since moving to Hillsborough on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

"Every manager is different," he said. "We are all trying to get on the same hymn sheet and see what he wants from us and what he expects and demands. We're all trying to work to that.

"He wants us to keep our shape, keep our discipline. As you saw at Middlesbrough, we can give teams a good game. I don't think anyone will go to Middlesbrough and win 4-1."

Saturday's battling win over Wigan Athletic moved Monk's men up to eighth in the Championship heading into the international break. The Owls have taken 10 points from a possible 15 under Monk's tutelage to raise hopes of a promotion push.

Sheffield Wednesday star Keiren Westwood

Westwood said: "It is still still really early but everything is really positive at the moment.

"He [Monk] is a positive manager. He's looking to have us working on the same hymn sheet and it takes time.

"We are all together. It doesn't matter if you're a goalkeeper, a striker or a defender; we work off the same hymn sheet.

"Obviously, the gaffer is getting his ideas and points across and it is about trying to get that onboard.

Owls keeper Keiren Westwood on his debut makes a fantastic save to deny former Wednesday striker Chris O'Grady Pic Steve Ellis

"You see glimpses of it and then sometimes you see bits that we aren’t getting yet but we are getting more right than wrong."