Sheffield Wednesday icon Carlton Palmer: Big Ron Atkinson helped me cheat drugs test
Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer has claimed Ron Atkinson, his manager at Hillsborough, helped him sidestep a drugs test that would have proved positive for the use of cannabis.
Palmer, who made nearly 250 appearances for the Owls across two spells, told a Wednesday podcast the pair used a physio’s urine sample when he was called upon in the 1989-90 season.
Palmer told The Owl Sanctuary: “It’s what I used to smoke. I like a spliff.
“I got drug-tested the week before and you normally don’t get drug-tested two games on the trot.”
“So we’re playing Crystal Palace – on the Thursday night I’m on the wacky baccy – and then Ron says, ‘You’re up again’.
“I said, ‘Gaffer, I need a word’. So we had to get the physio to p**s in a bottle and pass it through.”
The incident became folklore among some sections of the Wednesday support, who developed the chant: “We’ve got Carlton Palmer, he smokes marijuana.”
According to The Sun, Atkinson, who left Wednesday in 1991 to manage Aston Villa, has denied all knowledge of the incident.