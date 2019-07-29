Sheffield Wednesday: Ian Holloway claims Owls are ‘spoilt for choice’ with top job candidates and explains why Carlos Carvalhal has made role 'difficult’
Former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has given his verdict on the runners and riders for the new Sheffield Wednesday job.
Writing for The Sack Race, the 56-year-old claimed he'd be keen on the position himself, but conceded he's not among the lead candidates. He said: "I’ve got a boatload of experience. I’ve been managing for 20 years, and I’m 48 matches short of 1000, which does hurt me a little bit.
"I try and play interesting and attacking football, and Sheffield Wednesday’s squad is an attacking based squad, but realistically when I look at it - and the rest of the betting - the club is spoilt for choice in my opinion."
Holloway went on to discuss the current favourite for the job, Gary Rowett, and claimed: "Gary is a wonderful man who you would want to play for...at Birmingham, Gary played counter-attacking football, which they did fantastically well.
"How he lost his job at that time was absolutely amazing - I guarantee he had no idea that was going to happen. He’s since not been given the time, he perhaps should have been given. At the end of the day, you judge someone on the end of their career not the start."
The veteran coach also gave his views on Chris Hughton, who is a popular choice with Owls fans to take the job. He contended: "Chris did such a brilliant job at Brighton. I was very critical when the club decided to do what they did, and so was the crowd at the LMA Awards night where he got a standing ovation.
"It’s now all about when he’s ready, and whether the position is right for him."
Holloway also claimed that Carlos Carvalhal had made the job a more difficult proposition for potential candidates, given the level of expectation the Portuguese coach had created among the fan base after his stellar first season at Hillsborough.