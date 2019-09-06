Sheffield Wednesday: 'I know what this club is all about' says former player Garry Monk as he takes the manager's job at Hillsborough
New manager Garry Monk says his time as a player at Sheffield Wednesday provided all he needed to know about the size of the club.
Monk was appointed the new permanent Owls boss on Friday after a whirlwind process brought him back to Hillsborough, 16 years after a short loan spell.
And he says his previous experience at Wednesday was the perfect primer for taking on the job.
"Obviously it's moved quite quickly over the last 48 hours,” he said.
"Of course, it was about the opportunity to come here to this club.
"I'm lucky that I was a player here many moons ago for a short period. But even in that short period I understood and got a good grasp of what this club is.
"The overriding factor over the years that have gone past, just how powerful it is and the history and the tradition. Plus the backing the chairman has given over the years.
"It's a great opportunity and one that I'm really excited about."
Monk says the potential at Wednesday was a major driving force behind his desire to take on the role.
"There are big clubs in this league, like this one with tradition and history,” he said. "And to be a part of that history is an honour. You look at it like that as a manager.
"The overriding factor is I'm excited and I want to come here and get to work and get started with what we feel is a capable squad. We'll try to move it forward and see what we can do."