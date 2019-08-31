Sheffield Wednesday: 'I know the demands, that wasn’t acceptable' - Lee Bullen on defeat to QPR
Lee Bullen cut a deeply frustrated figure as he bemoaned Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘unacceptable’ performance in defeat to Queens Park Rangers.
The Owls had led against Rangers courtesy of a Steven Fletcher penalty midway through the first half.
But they struggled for fluency and threat throughout the game and eventually slipped to defeat after Jordan Hugill twice took advantage of slack defending to bag a brace.
A clearly emotional Bullen was far from happy with the performance across the pitch, saying it did not live up to the expectations of supporters nor himself.
"I've been at this football club long enough to know the demands of the supporters and the owner and that was nowhere near acceptable, our performance,” Bullen said.
"Especially the second half performance, for a club of this size.
"To say frustrated and disappointed would be an understatement.
“It was one paced, lethargic. We didn’t move the ball quick enough, decision making was off, two goals lost that you wouldn't see in a primary school playground, a lack of communication.
"In the first half we had good spells when we decided to switch play and get the ball out to our full backs who were free all day because they played a 3-5-2 which allowed us to get a 2v1 out wide.
"On occasion we did that in the first half when we got a little bit of play.
"We never did it enough, we never did it quick enough and in the second half we never did it at all.”
Bullen was frustrated in particular with the two goals conceded as the Owls were torn apart by fine passing from Rangers.
He said: "They were schoolboy errors. Really, really bad.
"Decision making when we've got comfortable possession of the ball and a lack of communication defensively is non existent.
"It's not acceptable."