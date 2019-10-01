Sheffield Wednesday: Hull City defender admits Owls should have had late penalty
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj admitted that Sheffield Wednesday should have been awarded a late penalty in the Owls 1-0 defeat on the east coast.
Wednesday were denied the 82nd-minute penalty by referee Andy Davies, who adjudged a foul by Lichaj on winger Jacob Murphy had been outside the box.
American international Lichaj made the admission to his manager Grant McCann, who said in the post-match press conference:
“Eric said he thought it was a penalty, it was inside the box.
“You know what? You get that bit of luck sometimes. When you put everything into it, you deserve that.
“I don’t think we’ve had that slice of luck that we’ve needed. You get some, you don’t get some.”
Wednesday lost to a Tom Eaves header in what was Monk’s first league defeat in a Wednesday dugout.