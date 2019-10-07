Sheffield Wednesday: This is how you can watch the Owls out on international duty this week
The latest break in Championship fixtures sees only two Owls jet off for international duty after Massimo Luongo pulled out of the Australia squad with a knock to his knee.
Full-back Liam Palmer will join up with his adopted Scotland, while Atdhe Nuhiu has been called up by Kosovo as they attempt to get their Euro 2020 qualification campaign back on track.
Palmer, who made his international debut in a match remembered for all the wrong reasons as Scotland fell to a 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan in March, has yet to add to his solitary cap and pulled out of the squad for last month’s qualifiers to attend the birth of his third child.
He could feature though as the Scots take on Russia on Thursday, before welcoming minnows San Marino on Sunday. Both matches, which kick off at 7:45pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
Nuhiu, who has been an unused substitute in each of Kosovo’s five Euro 2020 qualifiers so far, will travel to his home country as they welcome Gibraltar for a friendly on Thursday before Montenegro’s visit the next Monday.
Kosovo’s match against Gibraltar kicks off at 5pm on Thursday and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with the Montenegro clash shown on the red button on the same channel at 7:45pm.
Keiren Westwood was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad to face Georgia and Switzerland while the Wednesday quartet of Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan, David Bates and Jordan Rhodes were overlooked for Scotland action.