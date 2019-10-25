Sheffield Wednesday: How Garry Monk responded to Leeds United star's claim that he 'didn't know who he is'
A jovial Garry Monk laughed off the admission of Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski that he hadn’t heard of him.
Leeds visit Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in a televised clash between second and third the Championship.
Asked about Monk ahead of the clash between their two sides, North Macedonia international Alioski said: ““To be honest I don’t know who is Garry Monk and I don’t watch the coach and what he is doing and what start he has had.
“I know what a team we are, I know what a coach we have and how important he is for this team and he will prepare us like every game, so I will have a lot of information about Sheffield from my staff that I have here and it doesn’t matter what Garry Monk will prepare against us.”
Monk, who spent a season as Leeds manager and left only six weeks before Alioski arrived at Elland Road, refused to be drawn into a slanging match and laughed: “Who’s that?
“I don’t care. It doesn’t really matter does it? It’s good that he doesn’t know me. I’m a nobody!
“That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about the players.”